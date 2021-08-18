CCU students, faculty respond to new mask mandate inside campus buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Some Coastal Carolina University students say they were caught off-guard by the school’s decision to require facemasks on campus.

A recent South Carolina Supreme Court ruling opened the door for colleges and universities to mandate masks for staff and students.

The CCU Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to vote on adding a mandate, saying it will help to protect everyone as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

While some object, other students said they support the actions because it makes them feel more protected.

“My reaction - I thought it was a good thing,” said CCU student Michaela McAuley. “We all are just getting back to school. Everybody has them on. I feel like it’s kind of more comfortable because you don’t know if someone is vaccinated or not. Personally, I am.”

Meanwhile, other students aren’t on board with the policy yet.

“I feel like it should go one way, either get vaccinated or wear a mask,” said Earl Hamilton. “Not that big of a problem to me.’

Other students told WMBF News they’re questioning the new safety measure altogether because they’ve been vaccinated.

“I was mad, it was the first day of class,” said Nick Martins. “I got vaccinated for a reason - not to wear a mask.”

Staff and faculty members also learned they’d be required to mask up indoors at the same time their students did.

Philosophy professor Julinna Oxley said she felt a sigh of relief after learning about the mask mandate.

She also says the mask requirements make her and some other professors feel safer on campus.

“We were worried about going into a classroom of students with 25 people, having no idea if they’re vaccinated or COVID positive, without any masks,” Oxley said.

She also said when it comes to enforcing the mandate, she feels comfortable doing it.

“We’re used to classroom management,” Oxley said. “I feel good about it. If students have been inappropriate in my classrooms, disturbing the class so learning can’t take place, I’ve taken them out in the hallway before.”

As for enforcement, CCU President Michael Benson says the campus is closely monitoring mask use.

“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge in the classroom leaving it to individual faculty members,” Benson said. ‘But there is a process we put in place. We want to do it in a way that’s fair and equitable but also to enforce it because if we don’t and there are a few cases here, then we have to go down that quarantine path and it impacts us all.”

A CCU staff also said professors have been provided guidelines about what to do if a student refuses to wear a mask in the classroom.

