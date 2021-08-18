Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Robeson County

generic
generic(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins said Wednesday evening that detectives, investigators and patrol deputies were on the scene of the incident off McGirt Road near Maxton.

No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information would be provided later.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest
Police: Victim dies following stabbing in Myrtle Beach; one in custody
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach
West Florence High School
Deputies charge 11 juveniles with lynching, gang solicitation after incident at West Florence High School

Latest News

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Authorities found a number of drugs while executing a search warrant Wednesday in Florence...
Deputies find 2 kilos of fentanyl, 1 kilo of meth in Florence County
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Jeffery Baker Jr.
Deputies arrest man in connection to woman’s shooting death at Darlington County nightclub