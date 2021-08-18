Amber Alert issued for 6-week-old baby boy in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland issued an Amber Alert just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for an abducted six-week-old baby.

Cannon Tatum was last seen wearing a tan onesie with a teddy bear print. He’s about 21 inches long with black hair and gray eyes.

He was reportedly taken by a family friend, identified as 23-year-old TaShanee Dumas, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Cleveland Police, the boy’s mother reported she was involved in an argument with and was assaulted by Dumas, who then drove off with the child.

Dumas is described as being 5 fee and 2 inches tall and around 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dumas and the baby were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison Avenue in Cleveland. They were in a black 2006 Chevy Impala, with Ohio license plate M388569.

Cleveland Police said Dumas may be intoxicated and driving around the Youngstown, Ohio area.

According to police, the boy’s mother picked up Dumas from Youngstown and drove to Cleveland for court purposes. Cannon was in the back of the vehicle at the time.

The victim then took Dumas to a house in the 1300 block of 87th Street so Dumas could meet up with a man, police said. Dumas was driving the vehicle and backed into a parked vehicle; she then drove away.

Dumas and the boy’s mother, started arguing when the victim said she would call police to report the accident. According to a report by Cleveland Police, Dumas said “So you gonna call the cops on me? You gonna snitch on me?”

Dumas then got out of the driver’s seat and let the victim drive the car to the parking lot of a Dollar Store. She then started punching the victim. When the victim got out of the car, Dumas drove off with Cannon in the back seat.

Call 911 or Cleveland Police at 216-623-5200 if you see Dumas or the child.

