2021 Extra Point preview: Timmonsville Whirlwinds

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Timmonsville Whirlwinds are entering year three under Thomas McFadden who doubles as the Timmonsville police chief. His bunch is coming off a 1-4 campaign but there’s a solid group of talent back in the mix this year.

The Whirlwinds will be led by the likes of quarterback Tremel Echols along with skill players Jayden Ford and Lorenzo Zimmerman. Senior Sean Harris will be the anchor in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Coach McFadden is a former Whirlwind himself and won a state title in the early 90′s. He’s instilled the same values that team had into his close knit bunch.

The Whirlwinds are eager to make a run this fall as it’s likely to be their final season taking the field.

“It’s going to be exciting because we can bond as a team,” said Timmonsville quarterback Tremel Echols. “Last year we couldn’t do it because of COVID but now this year we can really bond with each other.”

“We’re trying to leave something for the rest of Timmonsville,” said tight end and defensive end Sean Harris. “Everybody loves their school and they want to see us do great and everything so we just got to give them what they want.”

“I told them this season here is probably the biggest season in Timmonsville history as far as football and all of the consolidation that’s coming around,” said Timmonsville head coach Thomas McFadden. “They want to be legendary and make their own history here. It’s going to be a historical season.”

The Whirlwinds are currently in quarantine and their week zero matchup against Lamar is canceled. They hope to return to practice next week and get their season going.

