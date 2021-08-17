WATCH LIVE: South Carolina state superintendent, doctors discuss COVID-19 school operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s top school leader will be addressing the concerns surrounding the uptick in COVID-19 cases and the start of school.

MOBILE USERS | Click here to watch the news conference

State Superintendent Molly Spearman, DHEC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and members of the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics are holding a news conference to talk about recommendations for COVID-19 school operations.

Over the past couple of weeks, masks in schools have been a hot topic.

A proviso written in the state budget that passed in June states that any school district that uses state funds can’t require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

Now many lawmakers are calling for a special session to repeal the proviso.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.