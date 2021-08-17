SC House, Senate Democrats call for emergency session to repeal school mask proviso

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of lawmakers is calling for an emergency session in the General Assembly to repeal a controversial part of the state’s budget.

A proviso written in the state budget that passed in June states that any school district that uses state funds can’t require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

The South Carolina House and Senate Democratic Caucuses and the Legislative Black Caucus held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, urging for an emergency session in order to repeal that proviso.

“This is not about Democrats or Republicans. We’re not here to criticize anyone for their vote back in June when the seven-day average of new cases stood at 150. Today, however, that seven-day average is 3,390 and school officials need the ability to implement measures they feel necessary to keep the children of South Carolina safe,” said Rep. Russell Ott.

Ott said that the goal is to be able to have children in the classroom instead of learning from home, and continue to have parents working and not have to stay at home with their children and help them learn.

But Ott said most importantly is to keep children safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Luke Rankin, a Republican and lawmaker from Horry County, also signed a letter on Monday, calling for the Senate president to call a special session to reconsider the restrictions on school districts when it comes to mask mandates.

The four senators who signed the letter stated that when the proviso was put in place, it was a much different situation and COVID-19 cases weren’t surging.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

S.C. House and Senate Democrats call for emergency session to allow mask mandates in schools

