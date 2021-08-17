Trial for former Horry County deputies accused in van drowning deaths expected to be held in November

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial for two former Horry County deputies accused in the drowning deaths of two mental health patients is expected to take place in November.

Twelfth District Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed that he intends to call Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop for trial the week of Nov. 8.

Clements added that he intends to try the two deputies tougher unless a motion to separate them into two different trials is made and granted. The solicitor said that these plans are his intentions for now but things are subject to change.

Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton.

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van. (Source: Green and Newton families)

The two women were being transported to a behavioral health center in Lancaster, S.C.

The charges stem from September 2018, when the transport van they were operating got swept away in Hurricane Florence floodwaters in Marion County.

The two were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were locked in the back of the prisoner transport van and were unable to escape.

Bishop and Flood were fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, Horry County announced that a settlement agreement has been reached with the families.

