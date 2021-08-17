Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surrounding counties join search for missing 79-year-old Laurinburg woman with dementia

Carletha Sinclair
Carletha Sinclair(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The search effort for a missing 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is growing.

Carletha Sinclair, who is also known as “Pig,” walked away from her home on South Turnpike Road around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

A family member told police that it appeared that Sinclair was napping on the couch. When the family member returned to the room five minutes later, Sinclair was gone and they began searching the immediate area for her, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, an orange t-shirt, blue tennis shoes and a gray button-up jacket.

Fire and rescue crews from Scotland County and surrounding counties responded and began coordinating search efforts for Sinclair. The North Carolina Highway Patrol brought in its drone, while Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds are being used to help in the search. Agencies equipped with helicopters have also responded and are helping the search efforts.

A command center has been established and personnel and volunteers searched throughout the night for Sinclair. They first started within a two-mile radius of the home, and now it has been expanded to a four-mile radius.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would ask for everyone to continue praying for Ms. Carletha Sinclair and her family for the safe return,” the police department said in an update on Tuesday.

If anyone has seen Sinclair, you’re asked to call 911, your local law enforcement agency or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Vilma Green
Myrtle Beach High School teacher’s certificate suspended due to child abuse arrest

Latest News

.
15th Circuit solicitor explains human trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
New safety procedures in place for first day back at HCS
.
Horry County families deal with back-to-school stress
.
Horry County Council to consider banning pet stores from selling dogs, cats
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus