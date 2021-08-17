Surrounding counties join search for missing 79-year-old Laurinburg woman with dementia

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The search effort for a missing 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia is growing.

Carletha Sinclair, who is also known as “Pig,” walked away from her home on South Turnpike Road around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

A family member told police that it appeared that Sinclair was napping on the couch. When the family member returned to the room five minutes later, Sinclair was gone and they began searching the immediate area for her, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, an orange t-shirt, blue tennis shoes and a gray button-up jacket.

Fire and rescue crews from Scotland County and surrounding counties responded and began coordinating search efforts for Sinclair. The North Carolina Highway Patrol brought in its drone, while Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds are being used to help in the search. Agencies equipped with helicopters have also responded and are helping the search efforts.

A command center has been established and personnel and volunteers searched throughout the night for Sinclair. They first started within a two-mile radius of the home, and now it has been expanded to a four-mile radius.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would ask for everyone to continue praying for Ms. Carletha Sinclair and her family for the safe return,” the police department said in an update on Tuesday.

If anyone has seen Sinclair, you’re asked to call 911, your local law enforcement agency or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

