Search effort underway for missing 79-year-old Laurinburg woman with dementia

Carletha Sinclair
Carletha Sinclair(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A search effort is underway way for a missing 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Carletha Sinclair, who is also known as “Pig,” walked away from her home on South Turnpike Road around 6 p.m. Monday, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, an orange t-shirt, blue tennis shoes and a gray button-up jacket.

Several agencies across the region are part of the search effort to find her.

If anyone has seen Sinclair, you’re asked to call 911, your local law enforcement agency or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

