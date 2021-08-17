Rankin among state senators asking to reconsider ban on mask mandates in schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina state Sen. Luke Rankin of Horry County and three other state senators sent a letter to the president of the S.C. senate this week, asking him to enact a special session to reconsider the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

A proviso in the state’s budget passed in June, states schools are at risk of losing state funding if they enact mask mandates.

Rankin said it’s time to reconsider that proviso.

“This is, again, respecting the people who are in charge at the local level,” he said. “Those decisions need to be weighed and born by those who are most accountable.”

Rankin said this isn’t necessarily him saying kids should wear masks in schools. When asked what his stance is on whether kids should be required to wear masks in schools, Rankin said that shouldn’t be his decision.

“It’s up to each school district,” Rankin said.

Rankin sent the letter alongside Senators Brad Hutto, Sandy Senn and Ronnie Sabb.

Rankin said it’s important to remember COVID case counts and hospitalizations have gone way up since the proviso was originally passed just two months ago.

“What’s different now versus before? Purely, their fear that they will lose state funding or be found in violation of the state law. That’s not what we intended and certainly, we didn’t anticipate that when the House again inserted that proviso at the very end,” he said.

Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly insisted parents should be the ones who choose whether their kids go to school with a mask.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.