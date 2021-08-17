Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane

Latest News

.
15th Circuit solicitor explains human trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
New safety procedures in place for first day back at HCS
.
Horry County families deal with back-to-school stress
.
Horry County Council to consider banning pet stores from selling dogs, cats
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits