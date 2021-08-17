Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigate after one person stabbed in Myrtle Beach; one in custody

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating after they said one person was stabbed.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Dunbar Street.

One person was sent to the hospital but that person’s condition has not been released.

Police said one person is in custody but that person’s name has not been released yet.

WMBF News will bring you new developments as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest

Latest News

.
15th Circuit solicitor explains human trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
Rankin among state senators asking to reconsider ban on mask mandates in schools
.
New safety procedures in place for first day back at HCS
.
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
.
Horry County Schools parents, administrators feel excitement and nerves on the first day of school