Police investigate after one person stabbed in Myrtle Beach; one in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating after they said one person was stabbed.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Dunbar Street.

One person was sent to the hospital but that person’s condition has not been released.

Police said one person is in custody but that person’s name has not been released yet.

