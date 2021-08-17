Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach increases mosquito spraying following West Nile virus case

(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach announced it’s ramping up its fight against mosquitos.

On Monday, the city said that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that there was a case of the West Nile virus in Myrtle Beach.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes, so the city said it is increasing its mosquito spraying and eradication efforts as a precaution.

Crews will treat standing water with larvicide briquettes and help DHEC in trapping mosquitoes for inspection.

On Friday, DHEC announced that one person in the Pee Dee region, which includes Horry County, tested positive for the West Nile virus along with three mosquito samples.

RELATED COVERAGE | DHEC: One person in Pee Dee region tests positive for West Nile virus

The CDC says most people who become infected with the West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms, such as headache, body aches and a rash.

Here is how you can help control the mosquito population around your home and avoid mosquito bites:

  • Eliminate all sources of standing water, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.
  • Use insect repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting when outdoors.  Apply repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone, according to label instructions.
  • Cover exposed skin with light-colored clothing to reduce the risk of bites.
  • Make sure that doors and windows have secure screens to keep out mosquitoes.

