Horry County senator signs letter asking for special session to reconsider masks in schools

South Carolina Statehouse
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bipartisan group of South Carolina state senators is asking for the Senate president to call a special session to reconsider mask mandates in schools.

State Sen. Luke Rankin, who represents Horry County, Sen. Brad Hutto, Sen. Sandy Senn and Sen. Ronnie Sabb sent a letter to Senate President Harvey Peeler on Monday making the request.

They want to reconsider Proviso 1.108, which was passed in June when lawmakers passed the state budget. The proviso states that any school district that uses state funds can require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

The senators said that when the budget was passed, the COVID-19 situation was much different.

“When originally passed, many may have thought COVID-19 was well under control. Now, many in the Senate would like to revisit this proviso given the current conditions,” the letter states.

In the letter, the senators state that hospitals are now overwhelmed with patients, children are getting sick and South Carolina’s vaccination rate continues to lag behind.

“We are respectfully asking you to call a special session of the South Carolina Senate to reconsider restrictions on school districts and mask mandates,” according to the letter.

SC House Democrats, SC Senate Democrats and members of the SC Legislative Black Caucus plan to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, calling for an emergency session of the General Assembly to repeal Proviso 1.108.

