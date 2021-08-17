Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools parents, administrators feel excited, nervous during first day of school

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - School was back in session at Horry County Schools on Tuesday, and every student enrolled for face-to-face learning came into the building, as opposed to last year’s hybrid start to the year.

“A first day being face-to-face with the children, coming into the building, you can’t describe that, it’s almost like being a kid in a candy store for the first time. We’re just excited to welcome our babies back!” Homewood Elementary School Principal Penny Foye said.

Like many parents, students and teachers, Foye is excited to see students dropped off for the start of the new year.

“We have made sure to have a teacher in place for all of our positions, but mostly we have been reminding each other how much we have missed having these children on our campus. We’re ready to give them what they so greatly deserve, which is a warm, nurturing and loving environment,” she added.

Still, there are nerves, with COVID-19 cases rising.

Parent Brittany Stull dropped off her kindergartner and fifth-grader on Tuesday morning. She said she decided to keep her kids wearing masks, even though it’s not required.

“I kind of wish they would have stuck with the masks but it’s optional so it’s whatever,” she said.

Still, despite that, she is glad they’re in the classroom.

“My daughter, I’m hoping she just learns classroom procedures. I’m kind of nervous for her being in kindergarten,” she added.

Foye knows parents are nervous. She said she wants them to know, they’re in good hands.

“We’re gonna make sure that they’re well taken care of, also address their academic needs but also do what we can to keep moving forward which is our theme for this year,” Foye added.

RELATED STORY: No mask mandate & rising cases: How HCS plans to keep students safe this school year

The district’s COVID-19 case and quarantine tracker went live on the HCS website Tuesday.

