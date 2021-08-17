Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education has lost another member after their battle with COVID-19.

Horry County Schools confirmed that board member Ray Winters died. He represented District 3 which covers Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Schools released the following statement on his passing.

“On behalf of Horry County Schools, we wish to express our deep sense of loss following the passing of our friend and colleague – Board Member Ray H. Winters. Our hearts mourn for him, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Tracy, his daughter Alyssa, and their families. Mr. Winters was a dedicated public servant and deeply committed to the betterment of Horry County Schools and his community. He was a tireless advocate for public education, and we will celebrate his life and be thankful for his contributions and support of our students, their families, and our staff. Please pray for the healing of the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

Last week, Congressman Tom Rice posted on his Facebook page that Winters had been battling COVID-19 and was “in rough shape, on a ventilator.”

He started his own law firm in 2008, according to Rice, and he was elected to the school board in 2014.

Back in January, Horry County Schools Vice-Chairman John Poston died after he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

