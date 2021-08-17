Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.(Source: Horry County Schools)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education has lost another member after their battle with COVID-19.

Horry County Schools confirmed that board member Ray Winters died. He represented District 3 which covers Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Schools released the following statement on his passing.

“On behalf of Horry County Schools, we wish to express our deep sense of loss following the passing of our friend and colleague – Board Member Ray H. Winters.  Our hearts mourn for him, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Tracy, his daughter Alyssa, and their families.  Mr. Winters was a dedicated public servant and deeply committed to the betterment of Horry County Schools and his community. He was a tireless advocate for public education, and we will celebrate his life and be thankful for his contributions and support of our students, their families, and our staff. Please pray for the healing of the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

Last week, Congressman Tom Rice posted on his Facebook page that Winters had been battling COVID-19 and was “in rough shape, on a ventilator.”

He started his own law firm in 2008, according to Rice, and he was elected to the school board in 2014.

Back in January, Horry County Schools Vice-Chairman John Poston died after he was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane
1 in custody after Horry County police investigation near Conway

Latest News

.
15th Circuit solicitor explains human trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
New safety procedures in place for first day back at HCS
.
Horry County families deal with back-to-school stress
.
Horry County Council to consider banning pet stores from selling dogs, cats