Horry County purchases land to build new Carolina Forest complex, councilmember confirms

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County is one step closer to building its Carolina Forest complex, according to one councilmember.

Councilman Johnny Vaught confirmed that the county purchased land on Hinson Drive just off International Drive for its Carolina Forest complex. The building would be called the Central Coast Government Complex.

Members of the Horry County Administration Committee had been looking at three potential sites. The two other sites were a piece of land on Carolina Forest Boulevard right across from the Belle Grove neighborhood and a piece of land at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Augusta Plantation Drive.

County leaders realized they needed to put a building in the Carolina Forest area because of the continuously growing population.

It will provide many of the services that are currently provided at the county’s Conway headquarters.

The closing date for the sale of the property along Hinson Drive is November 30.

