Myrtle Beach High School teacher’s certificate suspended due to child abuse arrest

Vilma Green
Vilma Green(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a Myrtle Beach High School teacher’s education certificate after she was arrested on child abuse charges.

Vilma Green was arrested on three felony counts of unlawful conduct toward a child back in June.

The arrest warrants allege that from Sept. 2016 to May 2021, Green put three children in “unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety.”

An incident report obtained by WMBF News stated that DSS was called on May 28, and a DSS report alleges that Green had been hitting one of the victims with a stick when she would get angry with the victim.

The report also shows that the suspect slapped one of the victims for not cleaning a cup properly and had also “forced victim to eat moldy food.”

At the time of Green’s arrest, she was a Spanish teacher at Myrtle Beach High School. She was placed on administrative leave in June by Horry County Schools. Lisa Bourcier, a spokesperson for the school district, said her charges were non-school-related.

On July 22, the state Board of Education reviewed the circumstances surrounding Green’s arrest and found that “there is reason to believe Ms. Green may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students and emergency action is required.”

Her educator’s certificate was suspended until a due process hearing is held.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

