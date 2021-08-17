Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Soggy first day of school, heavy rain at times

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for students here in Horry County and the forecast is going to be a nasty one! Make sure the kids have the rain gear packed as they get ready for a new school year. Scattered showers this morning will turn widespread as tropical moisture from Fred begins to move into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Fred will bring in plenty of moisture today, adding to the increasing rain chances.
Fred will bring in plenty of moisture today, adding to the increasing rain chances.(WMBF)

The risk of showers and storms will be possible at any point through the day as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass through the extreme western portions of North and South Carolina.

Widespread showers and storms will lead to some locally heavy downpours today.
Widespread showers and storms will lead to some locally heavy downpours today.(WMBF)

With so much tropical humidity in place, a few of those downpours could be locally heavy today and result in minor street flooding at times. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s today with any recess plans limited to indoor activities only for the kids during or after school.

The first day of school here in Horry County with highs held in check today.
The first day of school here in Horry County with highs held in check today.(WMBF)

Not much changes for Wednesday. Tropical humidity lingers across the region with the chance of additional pop up showers and storms at times. Temperatures will once again climb into the low-middle 80s. Rain chances will be at 60% for Wednesday with models loving the best chances of showers early and into the early afternoon hours.

Rain chances become more summerlike with afternoon chances each day. Highs begin to climb for...
Rain chances become more summerlike with afternoon chances each day. Highs begin to climb for the end of the week.(WMBF)

Rain chances will drop a bit for the rest of the week but the high humidity will continue to lead to the risk of storms at times. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s by the end of the week with scattered storms expected each afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Corry Brooks
Horry County police arrest fugitive after Tinder date goes wrong, report states
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane
1 in custody after Horry County police investigation near Conway

Latest News

Three systems continue
FIRST ALERT: Fred brings heavy rain inland, Henri forms, Grace continues to target southern Gulf of Mexico
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane
Showers and storms at times Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours at times through Wednesday
Unsettled weather pattern this week
Unsettled weather pattern this week