FIRST ALERT: Soggy first day of school, heavy rain at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for students here in Horry County and the forecast is going to be a nasty one! Make sure the kids have the rain gear packed as they get ready for a new school year. Scattered showers this morning will turn widespread as tropical moisture from Fred begins to move into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Fred will bring in plenty of moisture today, adding to the increasing rain chances. (WMBF)

The risk of showers and storms will be possible at any point through the day as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pass through the extreme western portions of North and South Carolina.

Widespread showers and storms will lead to some locally heavy downpours today. (WMBF)

With so much tropical humidity in place, a few of those downpours could be locally heavy today and result in minor street flooding at times. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s today with any recess plans limited to indoor activities only for the kids during or after school.

The first day of school here in Horry County with highs held in check today. (WMBF)

Not much changes for Wednesday. Tropical humidity lingers across the region with the chance of additional pop up showers and storms at times. Temperatures will once again climb into the low-middle 80s. Rain chances will be at 60% for Wednesday with models loving the best chances of showers early and into the early afternoon hours.

Rain chances become more summerlike with afternoon chances each day. Highs begin to climb for the end of the week. (WMBF)

Rain chances will drop a bit for the rest of the week but the high humidity will continue to lead to the risk of storms at times. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s by the end of the week with scattered storms expected each afternoon.

