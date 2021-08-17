FIRST ALERT: More downpours Wednesday, slow drying trend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of widespread downpours Wednesday before the rain chances head lower.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Fred continues to make its way through the Carolinas. This will keep the downpours going through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Rain chances Wednesday are favored before 3 PM with a drying trend into the evening. Severe weather is not expected but the rain could turn heavy at times.

As Fred continues to lift to the north, the widespread rain chances will come to an end. We’re into an active summer-like forecast for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. This means hot, muggy, and afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will climb through the upper 80s, feeling close to 100° at times.

More of the same is expected for the weekend with just a few afternoon showers and storms each day.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.