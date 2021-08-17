Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: More downpours Wednesday, slow drying trend ahead

More downpours likely Wednesday
More downpours likely Wednesday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of widespread downpours Wednesday before the rain chances head lower.

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Fred continues to make its way through the Carolinas. This will keep the downpours going through Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Rain chances Wednesday are favored before 3 PM with a drying trend into the evening. Severe weather is not expected but the rain could turn heavy at times.

As Fred continues to lift to the north, the widespread rain chances will come to an end. We’re into an active summer-like forecast for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. This means hot, muggy, and afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will climb through the upper 80s, feeling close to 100° at times.

More of the same is expected for the weekend with just a few afternoon showers and storms each day.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane

Latest News

Widespread showers and storms will lead to some locally heavy downpours today.
FIRST ALERT: Soggy first day of school, heavy rain at times
Three systems continue
FIRST ALERT: Fred brings heavy rain inland, Henri forms, Grace continues to target southern Gulf of Mexico
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane
Showers and storms at times Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical downpours at times through Wednesday