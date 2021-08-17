Submit a Tip
Family hopes community will pay respects to fallen SC Koren War veteran

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after...
Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.(U.S. Army)
By Lisa Weismann and Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of an Orangeburg man killed in action during the Korean War hopes the community will pay final respects to him as they prepare for his burial.

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was just 18 when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950. Because he died while serving the nation, Crosby’s family is hoping for a show of support from the community at his wake in Orangeburg Tuesday, or during a processional and graveside service on Wednesday.

At the time Crosby died, his remains could not be recovered. But North Korea turned over his remains on July 27, 2018, and they were positively identified on April 21, 2020 using circumstantial evidence and anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, almost 70 years later.

That wake continues until 5 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson Funeral Home, located at 1012 Whitman Street in Orangeburg, where an open casket displays a bust with Crosby’s uniform.

A processional route will begin between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Wednesday ahead of the funeral at the Thompson Funeral Home and turn south to US 301, which turns into Edisto Memorial Gardens. The route continues to Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, located at 4830 Columbia Road.

Crosby’s graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, which would have been his 89th birthday, his obituary states. He will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin River in North Korea, according to U.S. Army spokesman Fonda Bock.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

