Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC: Majority of S.C. COVID-19 cases in July were those not fully vaccinated

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Carolina during the month of July were those who were not fully vaccinated, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

An analysis released by DHEC on Tuesday gave a breakdown of the 26,848 COVID-19 cases among South Carolinians.

Here’s a look at the cases from July 1 – 31:

  • Among the 14,262 reported cases where we were able to determine vaccine status, 12,491 (88%) of cases were considered not fully vaccinated.
  • Among the 550 reported cases who were hospitalized with COVID and where we were able to determine vaccine status, 424 (77%) were considered not fully vaccinated.
  • Among the 110 reported deaths from COVID where vaccine status was able to be determined, 87 (79%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days or more after completing their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or their single dose of the J&J vaccine.

“Obviously, we are seeing an increase in breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths for the month of July,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director. “The rise of highly transmissible variants like Delta and lagging vaccination rates have led to increases in these categories overall, including breakthrough cases. But it is important to note that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated residents are still rare. And in most situations of breakthrough cases, the person has no symptoms or very mild ones that clear up in a matter of days.”

DHEC continues to strongly encourage every eligible person to get their COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible, including those who have already had the virus. The health agency said that studies have show that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

CLICK HERE to find the closest vaccination location to you.

If you need more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC has provided information on why getting vaccinated is a safer way to build protection than getting infected.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Corry Brooks
Horry County police arrest fugitive after Tinder date goes wrong, report states
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
TROPICAL TRIO: Fred landfalls in Florida, Henri forms, Grace to become a hurricane
1 in custody after Horry County police investigation near Conway

Latest News

Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Conway city hall (Source: WMBF News)
Conway City Council votes to require masks in city buildings, except rec center
South Carolina Statehouse
Horry County senator signs letter asking for special session to reconsider masks in schools
Educators, lawmakers, doctors, and parents are writing letters, signing petitions, and showing...
Calls to lift ban on school mask mandates intensify; gov. says it’s up to SC General Assembly