Deputies charge 11 juveniles with lynching, gang solicitation after incident at West Florence High School

West Florence High School
West Florence High School(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly a dozen minors have been charged with serious crimes after an incident at West Florence High School last week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday it has charged 11 juveniles with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation.

The investigation began on Friday after school hours after multiple videos were shared on social media.

Deputies interviewed multiple witnesses and said they believe the incident was gang-related.

“We appreciate the relationship that Florence 1 Schools has with our local law enforcement partners,” said Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley. “As a district, we are doing everything in our power to alleviate these types of incidents in our schools. This behavior will not be tolerated at any of our schools. This isolated incident is not a reflection on the staff, students and community at West Florence. We believe that West Florence will continue to make tremendous progress in being a top-rated high school in South Carolina.”

All juveniles have been released to the custody of their parents or guardians.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

