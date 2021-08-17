Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darius Leonard donates backpacks to Lake View Elementary School students

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) - No matter where his NFL career takes him, Darius Leonard will never forget where he comes from. The Lake View community molded him into the man he is today. On Tuesday, Leonard gave elementary school students in his hometown something to smile about.

‘The Maniac’ donated backpacks filled with school supplies to 150 students at Lake View Elementary School. Leonard couldn’t be in attendance for the event, however he made sure to send the kids a special message.

It’s just one of the many ways that Leonard gives back to his community. He also donates meals during Thanksgiving and hosts a youth football camp in the summer. His manager Raymond Foxworth says Leonard does it because he knows exactly what it’s like to be in these kids’ shoes.

“It means everything. He grew up here and he knows exactly how tough it is for all the kids,” Foxworth said. “He was once one of those kids and he talks about that on every interview. For him to do the smallest things like getting backpacks and supplies that’s big for him. It’s just as big as the thanksgiving giveaway and even the camps. Everything that he does is for Lake View at the end of the day. And not just Lake View, it’s for Dillon County and the whole Pee Dee area. He wants to do it for everybody. He knows how hard it is so he’s willing to give back.”

Leonard is entering his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts. He recently signed a five-year $99.25 million contract extension with the team, making him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest

Latest News

Darius Leonard donates backpacks to Lake View Elementary School students
St. James High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: St. James Sharks
Mullins High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Mullins Auctioneers
2021 Extra Point preview: Mullins Auctioneers