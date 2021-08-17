Submit a Tip
Conway City Council votes to require masks in city buildings, except rec center

Conway city hall (Source: WMBF News)
By Hannah Strong Oskin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Story courtesy of My Horry News

The city of Conway now requires anyone who enters city-owned buildings to wear a mask, though face coverings will not be required at the city’s recreation center.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the area, council members voted 4-2 to require masks in city buildings. As part of the same motion, city officials encouraged those 12 years old and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Council members Jean Timbes and Larry White voted against the motion and council member Shane Hubbard was absent.

The conversation began after City Administrator Adam Emrick asked council to reinstate some sort of COVID-19 safety protocols. After one tied motion, city council passed a revised motion.

“We’ve all seen the numbers lately,” Emrick said, referencing the latest COVID-19 data.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 189 new coronavirus cases Monday in Horry County and 25 probable cases.

“It’s time to be the leaders we say we are and set some examples,” Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said. “Minimally, we need to encourage people to get vaccinated. I think it’s time for us to acknowledge we are not in a good place.”

Timbes agreed, expressing concern about children being infected with the virus.

“We ought to do all we can because these numbers are going to get worse,” Timbes said.

Blain-Bellamy initially made a motion to require masks be worn by anyone going into city-owned buildings, which included the rec center. However, councilmen Alex Hyman, Justin Jordan and William Goldfinch voted against the motion, thwarting it and prompting a revision of the mayor’s proposal. Council ultimately voted to not require masks in the rec center.

