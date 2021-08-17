Coastal Football ranked No. 22 in Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll

Submit a Tip
By CCU Athletics
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team continued to make history on August 16th, as the Chanticleers were ranked No. 22 overall in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Preseason Poll. The preseason national ranking in the AP Top 25 FBS preseason poll is a program first.

The AP national ranking comes just one week after the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions were ranked No. 24 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Preseason Poll.

The 2020 season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season in program history and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

Last year, Coastal finished the year at 11-1 overall and with a national ranking of No. 14 overall in both the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll presented by USA TODAY. Coastal’s No. 14 nationally ranking in the final top 25 polls of the season were both Sun Belt Conference records, eclipsing Appalachian State’s final rankings of No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the AP poll in 2019.

The Chanticleers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both of which were Sun Belt Conference records, and ranked in the top 25 in both the national polls for 10-straight weeks. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

The Chanticleers return 19 starters from last year’s championship team – 10 defensive starters and nine offensive starters – and over 75 percent of their total offensive yards, 72 percent of their scoring, 91 percent of their tackles, 75 percent of their sacks, and 100 percent of both their field goals and punt yards.

Coastal will kick-off the 2021 season at home versus The Citadel on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. ET inside Brooks Stadium.

The season opener is one of seven home games for the Chanticleers this season. The home schedule also includes a program first, as Coastal will host the first-ever Power 5 opponent on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium as the Kansas Jayhawks out of the Big 12 Conference make a visit on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

