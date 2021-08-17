2021 Extra Point preview: St. James Sharks

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - The St. James Sharks are entering year four under head coach Tommy Norwood. The postseason has eluded this team in recent years with them finished 3-5 in 2020.

As the Sharks prepare for 2021, they do so with a wealth of experience at the skill positions led by rising senior Joey McMenamin at quarterback. Some of his main weapons include his twin brother Eddie along with Cam Tibbits and Justice Williams.

The question marks lie up front as several on the offensive line will be first year starters. Defensively, lineman Bray’Lyan Smith Sapp and safety Joe Kotwicki will lead the unit..

The team says they feel like more of a family this year and hopes that translates to more wins and a potential playoff berth.

“We’re trying to make the least mistakes we can make and compete with every team,” said St. James tight end Cam Tibbits.

We just want to work our hardest every game,” St. James quarterback Joey McMenamin said. “Every game we want to come out and do our best and do the best as possible.”

“Last year and the years before we were just playing football,” St, James defensive end Bra’Lyan Smith Sapp said. “Right now it’s more like a family and we’re doing what we love.”

We’re doing it for each other,” St. James receiver Eddie McMenamin said. “If someone is down on the team, we’re there for them. It wasn’t like that in the past years but this year it’s definitely different.”

“We talk to them about wearing a hard hat and carrying their big shovel to work,” St. James head coach Tommy Norwood said. “I want people to know that when you play, you’re going to get great effort out of the Sharks and not only great effort but they’re going to be tough and physical.”

The Sharks return from their quarantine this week and are set to open the season this Saturday at home against Loris.

