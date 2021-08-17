2021 Extra Point preview: Mullins Auctioneers

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - One team that had a rough go due to COVID-19 last season was the Mullins Auctioneers. John Williams’ team only took the field for three games a year ago.

With that, the Aucs enter 2021 both young and inexperienced. However, Some of the leaders such as Zamon Palmer, Tyreik Hayes, and Joseph Locklear look to have big seasons this fall.

One group that will have to grow up fast is the offensive line which will have a whole new look. The team is out to silence the critics this year and hopes to become a more cohesive bunch as the season progresses.

“We have a point to prove this year,” said Mullins senior Tyreik Hayes. “Based off last year we’re just proving points this year and trying to prove them wrong. It was pretty rough last year playing three games so we’re proving points this year.”

“We still have some youngsters and we’re going to try to work together and work them hard,” said Mullins head coach John Williams. “Hopefully before the end of the season or by the middle or end of the season we start beginning to gel. Hopefully we’ll be better by the end of the season than the start.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.