2021 Extra Point preview: Green Sea Floyds Trojans

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) - The Green Sea Floyds Trojans are set to embark on year two under Joey Price. Last year, the Trojans finished 3-3 and missed the playoffs after winning back-to-back state titles.

Returning under center is junior Banks Lovett who took over midway through last season. With JaQuan Dixon off to Georgia State, he’ll rely on Kanye Sweatman and Dan Johnson as two of his go-to weapons.

Up front, left tackle Jesus Gutierrez will be the heart and soul of the unit.

The Trojans feel they made some strides as last season took its course. They’re looking to turn those into more wins this fall as they aim to get back into the playoffs and make a run.

“I feel like when we put our mind to it and we come out here and work, it makes me feel great about the team,” said Green Sea Floyds running back Dan Johnson. “We’re actually learning.”

“As the season progressed I think we did better because we got to practice more and more,” said Trojan left tackle Jesus Gutierrez. “But, it was just the pain that we didn’t get to make the playoffs which I think we’re going to make this year.”

“We’re just looking forward to it. This is a great school and a great community,” said Green Sea Floyds head coach Joey Price. “It has some tradition built now and we’re looking forward to trying to keep it where we want it to be.”

The Trojans are currently in quarantine but hope to return to the practice field on Thursday in preparation for the season.

