Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two young sisters were shot Sunday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked car.

Police say the girls, ages 6 and 7, were shot by an unknown assailant.

The 7-year-old died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Police said the younger 6-year-old sister is fighting for her life at the hospital

Investigators do not think the little girls or their mother were targets in the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after Horry County police investigation near Conway
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
One person was killed after a shooting at the 500 Club in Mullins early Sunday, police said.
Dillon man dies in shooting outside Mullins nightclub, coroner says
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Latest News

Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Here's a look at the systems we have in the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Busy week in the tropics with Fred, Grace and soon-to-be Henri