Sheriff’s office establishes new security checkpoint at Horry County Government and Justice Center

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are rolling out a new security checkpoint at the Horry County Government and Justice Center this week.

Beginning Monday, the temporary security checkpoint will be located on the administrative office side of the building’s lobby.

Officials say the checkpoint is expected to remain in place for at least one week, with all individuals and their belongings being subject to screening by metal detectors and on-site Horry County Sheriff’s deputies.

The following items are prohibited inside the building and will be confiscated:

Knives and sharp objects, including pocket knives

Weapons and firearms

Pepper spray and mace

Explosives and flammables

“The Horry County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your cooperation and understanding as we take every precaution to keep our community safe. The temporary checkpoint will serve as a test run for the potential establishment of a permanent checkpoint at the entrance to the Administrative Offices, similar to what already exists on the Judicial Center side of the building, at a point in the future,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The Horry County Government and Justice Center is located at 1301 2nd Avenue in Conway.

For questions, call 843-915-5450.

