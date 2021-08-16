Rep. Rice issues statement on Afghanistan chaos, says it’s a ‘human tragedy’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice is responding as Taliban fighters seize control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops from the war-torn country.

Rice issued the following statement Sunday:

“Hundreds of billions spent and thousands of American lives lost over 20 years to stabilize Afghanistan. Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump worked to stabilize the Afghan Government and train and equip its military to resist terrorism. Each wanted full withdrawal but recognized that we must first have a strategy for peaceful transition. The haphazard withdrawal of American Forces implemented by the Biden Administration has created a human tragedy. If they had a strategy, it was fatally flawed and without plans for contingencies. The Biden Administration has once again embarrassed America on the international stage and proven itself inept. Tens of thousands of Afghans will pay the price for their tragic failure. Republicans in Congress will work to hold them accountable.”

President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials were reportedly “stunned” by the pace of the Taliban’s takeover.

The turmoil has caused Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country. Several hours after Ghani’s departure, photos showed Taliban fighters inside Afghanistan’s Presidential Palace.

In a desperate scene at Kabul’s international airport Monday, at least seven people were killed after thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac, some grabbing hold of an American military jet as it took off.

The White House confirms Biden will address the nation on the chaos in Afghanistan at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

