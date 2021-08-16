Police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting at Mullins nightclub

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Mullins nightclub.

Henry White III was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Authorities said 21-year-old Jonathan Fletcher of Dillon was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the 500 Club on South Park Street.

An autopsy is scheduled for Fletcher on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

White is currently at the Marion County Detention Center.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

