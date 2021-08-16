Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police arrest man in connection to deadly shooting at Mullins nightclub

Henry White III
Henry White III(Source: Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Mullins nightclub.

Henry White III was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

Authorities said 21-year-old Jonathan Fletcher of Dillon was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the 500 Club on South Park Street.

An autopsy is scheduled for Fletcher on Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

White is currently at the Marion County Detention Center.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after Horry County police investigation near Conway
Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
One person was killed after a shooting at the 500 Club in Mullins early Sunday, police said.
Dillon man dies in shooting outside Mullins nightclub, coroner says

Latest News

Corry Brooks
Horry County police arrest fugitive after Tinder date goes wrong, report states
Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
One person was killed after a shooting at the 500 Club in Mullins early Sunday, police said.
Dillon man dies in shooting outside Mullins nightclub, coroner says
Juvenile hurt in Florence hit-and-run, police investigating