North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing charges for alleged child sex trafficking and coercion and enticement of minors in the Myrtle Beach area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday identified the suspects as Johnny Thomas, 34, of Durham, N.C., and Becca Mills, 25, of Whispering Pines, N.C.

Authorities said Thomas and Mills posted commercial sex ads for minors, taking the minors to locations in Fayetteville, N.C., and Myrtle Beach where they reportedly engaged in commercial sexual encounters with other individuals.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mills also participated in many of the sexual encounters, and Thomas engaged in sexual acts with one of the minors on at least two occasions.

Mills allegedly told one of the minors that if she did what she was told, Thomas would not hurt her, court records show.

Thomas also told one of the minors numerous times that if she did not perform commercial sex acts, he would “sell her to someone worse who would chain her up to a bed, shoot her full of heroin, and do bad things to her such as slice off her toes and body parts,” the criminal complaint stated.

Jail records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department show Mills was booked in June 2019 and charged with trafficking persons and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court records she was indicted on June 16, 2021.

Thomas, jail records show, has been behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since March 2019 and charged with trafficking persons, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and second-degree assault and battery.

Both Thomas and Mills face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Authorities said the case was originally prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and will be federally prosecuted as part of a collaborative effort by federal and state partners in the Myrtle Beach area to combat sex trafficking and child exploitation.

Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor, released the following statement:

“This is not a relay race; we are not just passing the case off. We will continue to run with this case and prosecute it to the fullest, just in a different court with the prosecutors we already have in place there. For a long time, we have known about human trafficking so we are not going to wait on legislation for state court, but we will prosecute these cases in federal court.”

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Rockingham Police Department, and the Myrtle Beach police.

