Horry County Treasurer’s Office halting face-to-face customer interactions

Source: Horry County Government Facebook page
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Treasurer’s Office said starting Tuesday, August 17, it will discontinue face-to-face interactions with citizens and customers until further notice.

The decision was announced on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

According to the post, the measure is a response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in our community.

The department said coronavirus cases have affected the team’s ability to fully staff its offices.

The treasurer’s office has drive-thru locations at their Conway, Little River and South Strand offices.

The Myrtle Beach office has a dropbox that the office said will be checked several times a day.

Should you need to make a payment, the treasurer’s office said it provides online payment services with a free e-check option.

A spokesperson for the county said no other departments are making similar adjustments at this time.

