Horry County Treasurer’s Office halting face-to-face customer interactions
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Treasurer’s Office said starting Tuesday, August 17, it will discontinue face-to-face interactions with citizens and customers until further notice.
The decision was announced on Facebook on Monday afternoon.
According to the post, the measure is a response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in our community.
The department said coronavirus cases have affected the team’s ability to fully staff its offices.
The treasurer’s office has drive-thru locations at their Conway, Little River and South Strand offices.
The Myrtle Beach office has a dropbox that the office said will be checked several times a day.
Should you need to make a payment, the treasurer’s office said it provides online payment services with a free e-check option.
A spokesperson for the county said no other departments are making similar adjustments at this time.
