Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle connected to a robbery.

Horry County police tweeted out a picture of a Mercury Grand Marquis and said the people inside the vehicle were involved in a robbery around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Whitty Drive outside of Myrtle Beach.

Authorities said the vehicle has paper tags and was last seen near 29th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass.

Horry County police have not provided details on the robbery but said due to the nature of it the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

