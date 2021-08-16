Submit a Tip
Horry County police arrest fugitive after Tinder date goes wrong, report states

Corry Brooks
Corry Brooks(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A welfare check led Horry County police to arrest a man who was wanted out of another state.

Officers were called to a home off University Forest Drive for a welfare check after a man received some suspicious text messages from a woman in the home.

“He had received texts from his ex-girlfriend stating she went on a tinder (sic) date and brought the male subject back to her house and now she is scared he is going to kill her,” according to the incident report.

Officers looked over the text messages and tried to make contact with the woman and the suspect inside the home but were unsuccessful.

The SWAT team was called in and a couple of hours later authorities were able to take 32-year-old Corry Brooks into custody.

Jail records list Brooks as a fugitive and that he’s from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

It’s not clear right now what crimes he was wanted for.

