Hartville High School football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

A high school football game in the Pee Dee has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.
A high school football game in the Pee Dee has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school football game in the Pee Dee has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to the Darlington County School District, a player on the Hartsville High School varsity football team tested positive for the virus this week.

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, officials say team members must be quarantined.

The district announced Monday the Hartsville High School game against Marlboro County on Friday night has been canceled.

