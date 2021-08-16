Hartville High School football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A high school football game in the Pee Dee has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to the Darlington County School District, a player on the Hartsville High School varsity football team tested positive for the virus this week.

As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, officials say team members must be quarantined.

The district announced Monday the Hartsville High School game against Marlboro County on Friday night has been canceled.

