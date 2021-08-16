FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical moisture will provide an unsettled weather pattern with scattered showers and storms each day this week.

Off and on showers and storms to start the new work week. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the middle 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s not full blown sunshine today with showers and storms remaining scattered today. The best chances today happen during the middle of the day. The further we go into the day, the best chances continue to move inland today. Southerly winds will only start to pump in the moisture. An increased risk of showers and storms arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The best chances for rain will arrive Tuesday & Wednesday. (WMBF)

As Fred makes landfall early this week, tropical moisture will only increase for the Carolinas. With Fred to our west, the most tropical moisture will flow into the area for both Tuesday and Wednesday. In return, more clouds and rain chances will continue with highs in the low-mid 80s. Each day will bump rain chances up to 60% for each of the two days. There will be on and off heavy downpours for the area.

The muggy meter remains high with tropical moisture this week. (WMBF)

Temperatures will begin to climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week as rain chances remain at 40% for Thursday and Friday. Both the daily rain chances and humidity are not going anywhere as the muggy meter remains high through the work week.

Here's a look at the rain chances off and on through the week. (WMBF)

While it’s not a washout everyday, we are keeping an eye on the scattered showers and storms this week. Those chances continue for Saturday and into Sunday. Highs for the weekend look WARM with the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs with afternoon storm chances.

