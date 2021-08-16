FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 8 forms, Fred strengthens and Grace remains unorganized

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Depression Eight has formed near Bermuda, Tropical Storm Fred has moved into the warm gulf waters as it approaches landfall, Tropical Storm Grace faces mountainous trek across Hispaniola and Cuba.

Tropical Depression Eight

At 11:00 pm, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 33.2 North, longitude 62.7 West. The depression is moving toward the south near 7 mph . A slow clockwise turn toward the west is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a continued westward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move east and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb.

Tropical Storm Fred

At 10:00 pm CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 85.9 West. Fred is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this motion should continue through tonight. A turn toward the north is expected on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the eastern and northern Gulf of Mexico through Monday, then make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon or Monday night. Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center. The latest minimum central pressure measured by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

Tropical Storm Grace

At 11:00 pm, the center of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 68.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph and a general westward or west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, Grace will move over Hispaniola on Monday, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday, and near or just south of west-central Cuba on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next two to three days. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb.

