FIRST ALERT: Busy week in the tropics with Fred, Grace and soon-to-be Henri

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall later tonight, Grace will strengthen later this week and Henri will soon form as another busy week looks likely in the tropics.

Tropical Storm Fred

Here's the latest on Fred. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Fred was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 86.0 West. Fred is moving toward the north near 9 mph and this general motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected through today.

Here's the track for tropical storm Fred. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Fred should move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico today, and make landfall in the western Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early evening. Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast before landfall. After landfall, Fred is expected to quickly weaken. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.

Tropical Depression Grace

Here's the latest with Grace. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 70.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A west to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Here's the latest on Grace. (WMBF)

Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. Slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb.

Soon-to-be Henri

Here's the latest on soon-to-be Henri (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 32.4 North, longitude 62.9 West. The depression is moving toward the south-southwest near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue this morning. A slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and west is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a continued westward motion on Wednesday.

Here's the morning forecast track for soon-to-be Henri. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass to the southeast and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1012 mb.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.