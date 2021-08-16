Submit a Tip
DHEC reports over 8,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases during three-day period

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Coronavirus cases across the Palmetto State continue their upward trend.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released COVID-19 case counts from Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The agency does not provide coronavirus numbers over the weekend.

DHEC announced over the course of three days, there was a total of 8,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state.

COVID-19 CASES | Cases by county



In Horry County, there were 629 confirmed cases from Thursday through Saturday. In Florence County, there were 286 confirmed cases and in Marion County, there were 83.

From Thursday to Saturday there were 65 confirmed deaths, according to DHEC. Of the 65, six were in Horry County, four in Florence County and one in Marion County.

DHEC and doctors across the state and in the Grand Strand continue to urge people to get the vaccine in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

