CMC, Tidelands offers COVID booster shots for immunocompromised people

Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hospitals along the Grand Strand are now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to certain people.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available at Conway Medical Center and Tidelands Health for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

Eligible people can receive booster shots during regular operating hours at Tideland’s three regional vaccination sites in Horry and Georgetown counties. A doctor’s note or prescription is not needed.

Conway Medical Center said people can stop its Health Plaza South location on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive the third shot. No appointment is needed.

The FDA has authorized the third dose and the CDC recommends it for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who have:

  • Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
  • Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
  • Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
  • Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
  • Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

