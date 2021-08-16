‘Beachside Chats’ continue to foster conversations on race relations one year later

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One local organization prides itself on bringing people together to talk and learn about racial issues.

Sunday’s ‘Beachside Chats’ meeting was about how to make friends outside of your comfort zone. The chats have continued every month for more than a year after the death of George Floyd.

At Charlie’s Place, people talked about their struggles in society and are encouraged to share their own experiences. The location is considered a safe haven for people to talk about issues in the community and ways to solve them.

“We want people just to come and to share from the youngest to the oldest,” said Beachside Chats founder Cookie Goings.

Goings said the chats have become more intimate over time, but believes it’s about quality not quantity. Even Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune continues to join every month.

“I’ve been on Beachside Chats ever sense it started, and I think is very important to have it in our community,” said Bethune.

But Georgia Manges said since she started attending Beachside Chats, some of her close friends decided to cut ties. She too had to cut out people out of her life.

“I had to deal with a lot of hard truth about my racial issues, my racial ignorance,” said Manges.

Manges is pleased the city has is bringing people together to facilitate conversations on race relations.

“I have been so proud of Myrtle Beach,” Manges exclaimed.

Beachside Chats happen every month and the group is considering expanding with other socials groups.

