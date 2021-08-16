Submit a Tip
Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available

By Amanda Alvarado and Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Only two intensive care unit beds are available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month.

Baptist Health confirmed last week that its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

