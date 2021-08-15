Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Teen killed, 6 injured in lightning strike at NYC beach

By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD BEACH, N.Y. (WABC) - A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by lightning on a New York City beach. Six others were injured in the incident.

Carlos Ramos, 13, died just hours after he was hospitalized in critical condition following a lightning strike Thursday during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm. Friends of his family are devastated.

“If lightning struck one of my children, I don’t know what I’ll be doing. The thing is he was a kid. He was a good kid, a really, really good one,” said family friend Jamila Banks.

Six other people, ranging in age from 5 to 41, were hospitalized when lightning struck Orchard Beach in the Bronx. All are expected to survive their injuries.

Lifeguards saw the gathering clouds and tried to get everyone out of the water and off the beach as quickly as possible, but some were slow to respond.

Stacy Saldivar, 13, was among those injured. She had been at the beach with her family. They were running to escape a downpour of rain when lightning struck just in front of her.

“Lightning went in front of me, and I began to pass out and started shaking and blood came out of my mouth,” said Saldivar of the experience.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the ambulance.

Lightning strike deaths in New York City are comparatively rare, with the last one taking place in Chinatown in 2002.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Tropical Storm Grace Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Grace forms, Fred remains unorganized
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Helicopters land at US Embassy in Kabul amid Taliban advance
The 13-year-old girl was one of seven people hospitalized after lightning struck a New York...
Teen injured in lightning strike says blood came out of her mouth
Bennie Hargrove, 13, was shot and killed at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, school after he tried...
Police: Victim of NM school shooting went to help boy being bullied
The police chief says the victim is a hero. Moments before the shooting, he was reportedly...
Middle schooler in NM fatally shot by another student, police say