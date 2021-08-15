Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Submit a Tip
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of 20 years of American involvement.

The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant group said it would soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace — a return rich in symbolism to the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”

He continued, “Jihadists all over the world are celebrating this event.”

In closing, Graham reminded people of the reason for U.S. involvement in the region back in 2001 and said, “It is only a matter of time until al-Qaeda reforms in Afghanistan and presents a threat to the American homeland and western world.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

