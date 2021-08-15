Submit a Tip
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools

(KY3)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher advocacy group is calling in more South Carolina cities to enact mask mandates in schools.

In a statement published Friday, SC for Ed stated it wants more local officials to follow the City of Columbia’s lead on masks. The city enacted its mask mandate earlier this month, which extends to daycares and schools in city limits.

“We have already consoled crying parents, lost friends, seen children on ventilators and watched pediatric ICUs overfill,” the group wrote. “At the same time, children under 12 do not yet have access to the vaccine.”

SC for Ed also stated it is for other mitigant strategies in addition to wearing masks, such as social distancing. It also cites recommendations from the CDC, DHEC, OSHA and the American Academy of Pediatrics stating that masks should be worn by students and staff in areas of high COVID-19 spread.

The group also argues that a proviso in the state budget does not prohibit cities, towns or counties from enacting their own mandates without using state funds.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The Associated Press that he plans to use money from the city to provide masks to schools. As of Sunday, the district within Columbia’s limits says it will strongly encourage masks but is meeting Monday to further discuss the mayor’s order.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson have both said mask mandates in schools are a violation of that proviso, and therefore a violation of state law. State Superintendent Molly Spearman, however, recently asked state lawmakers to reconsider the ban.

In the Grand Strand, Horry County Schools will also recommend masks ahead of the school year beginning on Tuesday. HCS also says it will not keep track or require students to report their vaccination status and will be removing plexiglass barriers that were up last year.

You can read SC for Ed’s full statement below:

