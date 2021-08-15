Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers’ preseason kicks off Sunday, and WMBF News is the Grand Strand and Pee Dee’s home to catch the team in action!

The Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.

As a result, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not air on WMBF.

NBC’s live coverage of the race will be available on the NBC Sports app.

Click here for more details and how to download the app.

