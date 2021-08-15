Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers’ preseason kicks off Sunday, and WMBF News is the Grand Strand and Pee Dee’s home to catch the team in action!

The Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m.

As a result, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not air on WMBF.

NBC’s live coverage of the race will be available on the NBC Sports app.

Click here for more details and how to download the app.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen, Timothy Fowler, Nathaniel Jenkins
Deputies find meth, items stolen from Georgetown County marina after chase; 3 arrested
Tropical Storm Fred
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Fred re-strengthens, Grace not as strong
Beamer said that the injury was only a sprain.
Gamecock QB Luke Doty sidelined indefinitely with foot injury
Today at the Beach
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid start to the weekend, changes arrive for Sunday
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Sunday, the Colts make Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.
Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Report: Carolina Panthers sign star tackle Taylor Moton﻿ to 4-year, $72M extension
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football...
QB Trevor Lawrence signs $36.8M rookie contract with Jags
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers announce 2021 training camp schedule