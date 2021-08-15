Submit a Tip
Juvenile hurt in Florence hit-and-run, police investigating

(WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating a hit-and-run that left a juvenile hurt in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the 400 block of Gaillard Street.

When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle had struck a moped before driving away from the scene. The driver of the moped, later identified as the injured juvenile, was then taken to the hospital.

No details were provided on their condition.

Police said they are searching for a light-colored Toyota that may be connected to the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

